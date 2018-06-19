Kim Kardashian isn't running for office, or considering it, but maybe it's not the most outlandish thing

Kim Kardashian has used her voice for a number of significant issues, most recently prison reform. (Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – She’s among the most-followed people on social media in the world, with more than 150 million fans between Instagram and Twitter.

Who’s to say she can’t convert that to votes?

Kim Kardashian is famously known for, well, being famous. The implication being that there’s not much substance to her.

But the superstar television personality and entrepreneur used her voice for a number of significant issues, among them the Armenian genocide, gun control, and most recently prison reform.

She notably visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump last month, and successfully pushed for the pardon of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had served more than 20 years in prison on a first-time drug offense.

So would she like to have pardon power herself?

“Never say never.”

Kim Kardashian on whether she would ever run for office: “I guess, ‘never say never’ … I just want to help, starting one person at a time” pic.twitter.com/k66B29TVe0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 19, 2018

That was her answer in a weekend interview with CNN. But she wanted to be clear that running for public office was not “even on my mind.”

Her husband, Kanye West, has floated the idea of running for president before. And, of course, Trump is the ultimate example of anything being possible.

“That’s why Kanye loves him. It’s the idea that anything can happen,” she said.

Maybe there could be a Kim/Kanye ticket someday.

Now, though, “that’s not what I’m going for” she said.

“I just want to help starting one person at a time,” she added. “I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.