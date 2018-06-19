Parkland siblings detail #NeverAgain inception in new book

By KELLI KENNEDY
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The polarizing survivor of the Parkland mass shooting has been falsely labeled a crisis actor, vilified by the NRA and called names by TV hosts. And David Hogg isn't avoiding self-criticism in his new book. In fact, he calls himself "arrogant," ''skinny" and details his rejection by girls.
Eighteen-year-old Hogg admits he was super cocky after being named debate captain at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
"I was just so narcissistic and pretentious back then, even more than I am now ... Pretentiousness was probably my substitute for actual confidence," Hogg writes in "#NeverAgain," which he co-authored with his sister Lauren Hogg. Released this month, it's published by Random House. The siblings are donating the proceeds to charity.
The teen talks about how he felt like an "outsider" when he first moved to the upscale Florida community halfway through the school year in 2014, but found a sense of place through journalism and photography.
In an interview in New York on Tuesday, Hogg told a video journalist from The Associated Press that it was important for him to be vulnerable in the book and take inventory of his own shortcomings.
"I think America also needs to face its own problems as well. And I hope the book kind of teaches empathy for everybody," he said.
The book includes gripping accounts of the siblings' experiences trapped inside their classrooms as a gunman opened fire, killing 17. Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged in the massacre.
Lauren Hogg, a 15-year-old freshman lost four friends in the shooting. She cried so uncontrollably for the next three days that her mom wanted to take her to the emergency room, describing the sounds coming out of her mouth as "subhuman."
David wrote that his sister's sobbing, in part, motivated his activism. He hopped on his bicycle, ignoring his parent's protests, and rode back to the school to do media interviews the evening after the shooting.
He's taking a year off before starting college, in part, he says because he wants to be around to look out for his little sister.
The book also offers an inside look at the early days of the March For Our Lives grassroots efforts that mobilized hundreds of thousands around the world to march for gun reform and made Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and other Parkland students household names.
He admits he was put off, at first, by Gonzalez' shaved head, dismissing her as someone trying to be edgy. As he got to know her, Hogg writes he was taken by her compassion and the two bonded over memes, politics and their shared obsession with space.
The night before the shooting, Hogg said he felt an "overwhelming urge to call Emma and tell her how much I cared about her," telling her "I know that you're going to change the world and I can't wait to see how you do it."
After the shooting "Cameron and a small group of his drama-department friends were quietly planning to rewrite the entire national dialogue about school shootings," Hogg writes.
Two days after the shooting, Hogg attended the group's first official meeting at Kasky's house.
"My first impression was, 'Wow, these guys are extroverted.'"
Hogg said they were extremely disorganized at first, but "insanely obsessive from day one ... we just kept going until we fell asleep. Some of us didn't even go home. We just stayed at Cameron's house, sleeping on the couch or the floor and jumping up in the middle of the night with another idea."
Lauren Hogg says she's struggled with not being included in the group from its inception.
"He's my big brother he's always tried to protect me and as much as I appreciate that I wish you would've told me earlier about what they were doing," Lauren told AP, adding the reason she thinks they've avoided burnout is because "we've become a family."
David writes that the March for our Lives group came "together to try to heal the world and found out that was the best way to heal."
__
AP videographer Luke Sheridan contributed from New York contributed to this story.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A cold front will stall out in the Tri-State Wednesday, setting up several chances for showers and thunderstorms.and a threat for flash flooding through week's end.Full Story >
A cold front will stall out in the Tri-State Wednesday, setting up several chances for showers and thunderstorms.and a threat for flash flooding through week's end.Full Story >
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.Full Story >
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near the Richwood exit due to a serious crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers. The highway should reopen soon, dispatchers estimated at 3:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up for miles. The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, a dispatcher said. A serious crash closes I-71 75 NB near Richwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ACRHy1oID7 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) Ju...Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near the Richwood exit due to a serious crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers. The highway should reopen soon, dispatchers estimated at 3:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up for miles. The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, a dispatcher said. A serious crash closes I-71 75 NB near Richwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ACRHy1oID7 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) Ju...Full Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was delayed about 27 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was delayed about 27 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
A southwestern Ohio sheriff got a firsthand look at the immigration debate during the National Sheriffs Association annual conference.Full Story >
A southwestern Ohio sheriff got a firsthand look at the immigration debate during the National Sheriffs Association annual conference.Full Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceFull Story >
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceFull Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >