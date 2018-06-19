Willie Nelson tweets invite for President Trump to tour border d - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Willie Nelson tweets invite for President Trump to tour border detention center

Nelson appeared to be challenging Attorney General Jeff Sessions use of the Bible to defend his department’s policies. (Source: Mark Humphrey/AP, file) Nelson appeared to be challenging Attorney General Jeff Sessions use of the Bible to defend his department’s policies. (Source: Mark Humphrey/AP, file)

(RNN) – Country singer Willie Nelson jumped into the fray on the nation’s immigration policy.

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous,” he told Rolling Stone. “Christians everywhere should be up in arms.”

Nelson appeared to be challenging Attorney General Jeff Sessions' use of the Bible to defend his department’s policies that result in the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“What happened to 'Bring us your tired and weak and we will make them strong?' This is still the promise land," Nelson said.

He was quoting lyrics from the song "Living in the Promiseland" that he recorded for his 1986 album “The Promiseland.”

Using his wife’s Twitter account, he also directly addressed President Donald Trump.

“Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson,” the country star tweeted. “Let’s go down to a border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there?! Let’s talk!”

Nelson also tagged a number of politicians and TV commentators.

Nelson's publicist verified the tweet's authenticity.

