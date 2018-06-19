California advances biggest US change to police use of force

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he left them on a chase through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.Full Story >
Layoffs are coming to Fifth Third Bank in a number of departments.Full Story >
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderFull Story >
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last ThanksgivingFull Story >
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeksFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >
