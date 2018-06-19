'Gotti' ad: Negative reviews are wrong, go see for yourself

The John Gotti biopic "Gotti" made its premiere in Cincinnati Thursday night. (FOX19 NOW)

So far, reviews for the Cincinnati-shot "Gotti" movie have been, well, not great.

This has prompted the film's Twitter account to fire back at critics:

Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself! pic.twitter.com/K6a9jAO4UH — Gotti Film (@Gotti_Film) June 19, 2018

One critic didn't think it was possible that a movie could score a zero on the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes -- but it did.

The tweet claims the movie is not bad, however -- and if people go see it in theaters they can see for themselves.

The film is currently playing at a few area theaters. You can check showtimes here.

The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State. Cincinnati served as New York City in the 1970s and 80s when filming occurred in 2016. Locations included downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Finneytown, Indian Hill, Northside and Hamilton.

"I enjoyed it, I thought it was interesting," said John Rose, who was in Clifton watching the movie Tuesday along with his wife.

A local actor even played young Gotti in the movie, and he recently sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast. You can hear the full conversation below:

