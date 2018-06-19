'Gotti' ad: Negative reviews are wrong, go see for yourself

It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >
Buster was having a good time until he noticed his owner was shooting a video of him.Full Story >
Buster was having a good time until he noticed his owner was shooting a video of him.Full Story >
A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media.Full Story >
A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media.Full Story >