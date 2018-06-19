DNA Doe Project helping with years-old Butler County Jane Doe case

For three years, Butler County officials have been working to identify a woman who was found dead in West Chester in 2015. Now, with the help of a non-profit focused on DNA, they could be getting closer than ever.

Three young boys found the unidentified woman's bones in a wooded area near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road in March 2015.

The woman is now known as "Butler County Jane Doe" -- case number 15-174. Her bones helped forensic teams create two images of what she likely looks like.

"Amazing how people in our age, you find them dead, and nobody claims them, or they're missing and nobody can find them," said Colleen Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder of the DNA Doe Project.

Though officials recovered the woman's clothing, including Faded Glory jeans, black S&S shoes, and a red striped shirt, the woman's identity is a mystery. Unique dental implants led authorities across the country and across the globe seeking information, but there have been no strong leads.

The DNA Doe Project is now stepping in to help. The non-profit uses DNA to help identify Jane and John Does and return them to their families. They're now looking into the woman's case with the help of Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix.

"She sent a femur to Bode Cellmark, which is a lab that extracts DNA from bone and teeth," said Margaret Press, Co-Founder of the DNA Doe Project.

It's still early in the process. It could be weeks or months before project co-founders Press and Fitzpatrick can say exactly how much they'll be able to help, but they're optimistic.

"We are dedicated to solving it," Fitzpatrick said. "These cases sometimes take hundreds of hours."

If all goes according to plan, the organization would ultimately be able to match the Jane Doe with a list of people who share her DNA. Narrowed down, that could lead them to relatives.

"They could be, in a miracle situation, a half-sibling, or a parent, and then you've struck gold right away," Press said.

Eventually, it could put a name to the face.

Press and Fitzpatrick said the DNA extraction should be complete any day now. Then, they and their 30 or so volunteers will work around the clock to ID Jane Doe, going through numerous steps in the process.

To learn more about the DNA Doe Project, visit the non-profit's Facebook page or website. You can read more background on this case here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.