Kentucky city fined $7K after worker killed moving road salt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has been fined $7,000 after an employee was killed last winter while loading road salt into a maintenance facility.

WDRB-TV reported Tuesday that the Kentucky Labor Cabinet's fine is the highest fine levied against Louisville since 2011. The state's inspection found a serious violation involving a "mechanical power-transmission apparatus." The cabinet declined to explain the violation to the station.

U.S. Occupational and Safety Health Administration records say the city government hasn't contested the fine, which was issued in April. Louisville Public Works spokesman Harold Adams has said 52-year-old Trent Haines got caught in a machine on Dec. 27. He had been loading road salt on a conveyor belt and died of blunt force trauma.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

