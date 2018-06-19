'Cut my hair': Officer and woman struggle during violent arrest

Alonso Luna is pursuing legal action. But Peterson said more video is out there which could shed light on the entire incident. (Source: CNN)

ARCATA, CA (RNN/KAEF/CNN) - Video of a woman's arrest in California is gaining widespread attention after it was posted on Facebook Sunday.

It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.

It started as a traffic stop made by Humboldt State University Police Officer Janelle Jackson. Seeing someone hanging out of a car’s sunroof led to the stop.

After that arrest, they took 20-year-old Samantha Alonso Luna into custody for giving false identification, public intoxication and battery on a peace officer.

That’s where the video picks up.

Jackson and Alonso Luna got into an argument over her last name.

"When I asked your last name, then you should have told me ‘Alonso Luna,’" the officer said.

"That is my last name. Alonso Luna is my last name," she replied.

A scuffle began when the officer asked Alonso Luna to get out the car. When she refused, the officer opened the door and appears to drag her from the front seat.

Alonso Luna struggled to tell another passenger to get the incident on video before she was forced out of the vehicle. During the scuffle, she appears to grab Jackson’s hair.

Even as another officer moved in to assist, Jackson could not break free.

"Cut my hair. Seriously, cut my hair," Jackson pleaded. "Cut my hair. I don't care."

A fellow officer obliged and Alonso Luna was finally brought under control.

"When they conducted a traffic stop, based upon that, it did appear that several of the occupants of the vehicle were intoxicated and underage,” explained Donn Peterson, Humboldt State University’s police chief.

“Beyond that, we're still investigating this, and I really don't want to say too much more. Obviously, there's been a lot of social media attention. I'm aware of that. I've watched the videos. There's other videos that I've watched as well, not the ones that were released on social media. And so, you know my part here is to do a fair and objective analysis of everything that occurred," he continued.

Alonso Luna is pursuing legal action. But Peterson said more video is out there which could shed light on the entire incident.

"What I would say is the video that's posted on social media, the one that I saw, started quite a long ways after the incident began. So, it's not inclusive of everything. And I think to judge one way or the other would be completely inappropriate at this point," Peterson said.

The police chief said he's not ready to release info on the other video he was referring to.

