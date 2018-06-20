Wildlife submissions sought for Kentucky art exhibition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Art League and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are taking submissions from artists for the 13th biennial Kentucky National Wildlife Art Exhibition.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says nominations for the juried art show will be accepted July 2 through July 30. The public show will be Oct. 8 through Nov. 29 at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

Artists interested in participating can get more information online at www.ohiovalleyart.org .

During the exhibition in 2016, artists received cash awards totaling almost $14,000.

