Convicted Republican businessman's company targets Democrats

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio telemarketing company whose Republican owner was convicted in a campaign finance probe has organized employees and suppliers in a retaliatory effort to bring down two prominent Democrats.

An explosive memo uncovered by The Associated Press details The Justice Association LLC's plans for sweeping legal and political attacks against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach, the Democratic nominee for attorney general.

The month-old association is offering "rewards" of up to $100,000 for evidence it could use to bring class-action racketeering claims against the Obama-era Justice Department.

Suarez Corporation Industries is behind the effort. Its CEO, Benjamin Suarez, went to prison for witness tampering following a 2014 investigation led by Dettelbach into contributions made to two Republican candidates. One was U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), Brown's Senate opponent.

