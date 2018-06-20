Fire forces cancellation of 'Waitress' musical in Louisville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A fire at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has forced the cancellation of a musical scheduled for next week.
PNC Broadway President Leslie Broecker said the production of "Waitress" won't be rescheduled and tickets will be refunded. No one was injured in the fire on June 13. But state officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the roof, lobbies, dressing rooms, mechanical rooms, restrooms and other areas.
The Finance and Administration Cabinet owns the building. Secretary William Landrum said officials still are assessing the scope of the damage and said it will be a major restoration project. He said state officials plan to have a timeline for the restoration completed by June 29.
