Parents get into massive brawl at TN softball game - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parents get into massive brawl at TN softball game

Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament. (Source: WJHL/Facebook/Bryan Sayers via CNN) Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament. (Source: WJHL/Facebook/Bryan Sayers via CNN)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL/CNN) – There's no crying in baseball. There's no fighting in softball, either.

A group of parents didn't get that memo, because video shows them erupting into a melee at a girls' softball tournament in Tennessee on Saturday.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows nearly a dozen parents throwing punches at each other during the tournament.

The incident had other parents shocked and outraged.

"I just felt like everybody was really immature," said Lesli Hicks, a mother.

Hicks said her sons have played in baseball tournaments for years, and she's never seen an incident like the videoed brawl.

"I don't know what they hope to accomplish by acting like that," Hicks said. "It didn't benefit their children anything, and it just really shows poor sportsmanship."

Tournament director Tina Gale said both teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina. They were immediately disqualified from the tournament and escorted out of the ballpark.

"Well, I'm just thankful to hear it wasn't parents from our area, because that would just be really disappointing. But that's unfortunate for the children," Hicks said. "I'm a screamer at baseball games. I like to yell and scream, but I do my best to scream positive things for the kids and just encourage them. Sure, there are parents that are out of control, but for the most part what I see locally is everybody keeps themselves pretty well in check."

Witnesses said a call during the game sparked the fight.

The softball governing body has banned both teams involved from playing in future tournaments.

Copyright 2018 WJHL via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Stephon Clark shooting inspires children's book

    Stephon Clark shooting inspires children's book

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:40:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:01:48 GMT

    The authors of a new children’s book want to help parents talk to kids about police-involved shootings and racism.

    Full Story >

    The authors of a new children’s book want to help parents talk to kids about police-involved shootings and racism.

    Full Story >

  • 'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:20:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:44:01 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...Full Story >
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.Full Story >

  • Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:43:32 GMT
    (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.Full Story >
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly