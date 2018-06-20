Parents get into massive brawl at TN softball game

Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament. (Source: WJHL/Facebook/Bryan Sayers via CNN)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL/CNN) – There's no crying in baseball. There's no fighting in softball, either.

A group of parents didn't get that memo, because video shows them erupting into a melee at a girls' softball tournament in Tennessee on Saturday.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows nearly a dozen parents throwing punches at each other during the tournament.

The incident had other parents shocked and outraged.

"I just felt like everybody was really immature," said Lesli Hicks, a mother.

Hicks said her sons have played in baseball tournaments for years, and she's never seen an incident like the videoed brawl.

"I don't know what they hope to accomplish by acting like that," Hicks said. "It didn't benefit their children anything, and it just really shows poor sportsmanship."

Tournament director Tina Gale said both teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina. They were immediately disqualified from the tournament and escorted out of the ballpark.

"Well, I'm just thankful to hear it wasn't parents from our area, because that would just be really disappointing. But that's unfortunate for the children," Hicks said. "I'm a screamer at baseball games. I like to yell and scream, but I do my best to scream positive things for the kids and just encourage them. Sure, there are parents that are out of control, but for the most part what I see locally is everybody keeps themselves pretty well in check."

Witnesses said a call during the game sparked the fight.

The softball governing body has banned both teams involved from playing in future tournaments.

