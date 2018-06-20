Flames sweep through barn, killing 5,000 pigs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine what sparked a barn fire that left about 5,000 pigs dead.
The fire started Tuesday afternoon at the Straathoff Swine Farm in Ohio. The farm is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the flames spread quickly, causing heavy smoke and intense heat. Thirteen fire agencies worked to get the upper hand on the blaze.
One firefighter injured his arm at the scene. He was treated at a hospital and later released.
Officials say the fire completely destroyed two barns at the farm.
