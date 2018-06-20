Motorcyclist throws concrete into car, breaking woman's jaw

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a motorcyclist involved in a road rage confrontation in Ohio threw a piece of concrete into a car and broke a woman's jaw.
The 29-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend told police they were driving in Akron around 7 p.m. Monday when they honked their horn at a motorcyclist stopped at a green light.
The man got off his motorcycle and started arguing with the woman, which escalated to him pushing her before the boyfriend separated the two.
The motorcyclist drove away, but the couple encountered him again as they drove over a bridge.
Police say the motorcyclist threw a piece of concrete through the passenger side window, striking the woman in the face.
The woman has been hospitalized for treatment. A search for the motorcyclist is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati city leaders headed to Nashville Tuesday in search of solutions and potential changes to the city's 911 call system after the death of a teenager in April.Full Story >
Cincinnati city leaders headed to Nashville Tuesday in search of solutions and potential changes to the city's 911 call system after the death of a teenager in April.Full Story >
Three young boys found the unidentified woman's bones in a wooded area near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road in March 2015.Full Story >
Three young boys found the unidentified woman's bones in a wooded area near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road in March 2015.Full Story >
Daniel Greis removed his glasses and wiped his eyes as potential jurors pondered whether they felt someone should pay. Pay for the deaths of three children killed with their parents in a head-on collision on Oct. 26.Full Story >
Daniel Greis removed his glasses and wiped his eyes as potential jurors pondered whether they felt someone should pay. Pay for the deaths of three children killed with their parents in a head-on collision on Oct. 26.Full Story >
A former high school teacher was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of grand theft for stealing more than $100K from multiple organizations.Full Story >
A former high school teacher was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of grand theft for stealing more than $100K from multiple organizations.Full Story >
Hate crimes across the country and in Ohio are on the rise.Full Story >
Hate crimes across the country and in Ohio are on the rise.Full Story >