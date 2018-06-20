Stephon Clark shooting inspires children's book

The authors of a new children's book want to help parents talk to kids about police-involved shootings and racism. (Source: KOVR via CNN)

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) – Parents, do you talk to your kids about police-involved shootings?

Three psychologists in California wrote a book about how to do just that, hoping to give parents – regardless of their race – the tools they need to talk with children about police shootings and racism.

Dr. Marietta Collins, co-author of "Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice," described the purpose of her book.

"[Children] may become scared. They may start to be really afraid of police officers. And that's not what our book is about at all. Our book is to say that police officers are human and sometimes they make mistakes," Collins said.

The book tells the story of a local police shooting that takes the life of a black man. It follows two families as they talk about the tragedy.

It's a story that comes too close to reality for Sequita Thompson, the grandmother of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, the unarmed man shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers in Thompson's backyard.

"Children ask questions all the time," Thompson said. "And like Cailyn asked me, 'Why did the officers do that? They get to go home, and nothing happens to them?' I say, 'Well honey, sometimes in life like that it's not fair.'"

Cailyn Clark is Thompson's granddaughter and Stephon Clark's little sister. Cailyn sat in the classroom, listening to Collins as she read the story.

"I feel sad because my brother passed away in my own backyard, and basically this book is for him," Cailyn said.

The book was read at the beginning of an eight-day campaign that's calling attention to Clark's shooting.

