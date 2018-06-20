NB I-71/75 reopens from crash, traffic still slow

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near the Richwood exit due to a serious crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers. The highway should reopen soon, dispatchers estimated at 3:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up for miles. The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, a dispatcher said. A serious crash closes I-71 75 NB near Richwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ACRHy1oID7 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) Ju...Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near the Richwood exit due to a serious crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers. The highway should reopen soon, dispatchers estimated at 3:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up for miles. The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, a dispatcher said. A serious crash closes I-71 75 NB near Richwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ACRHy1oID7 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) Ju...Full Story >
A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."Full Story >
A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."Full Story >