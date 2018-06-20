NB I-71/75 reopens from crash, traffic still slow - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

RICHWOOD, KY (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again after a crash earlier this morning closed it for more than two hours near the Richwood exit, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Traffic remains backed up for miles.

All lanes were blocked by the crash when it occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers said.

One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, they said.

Further details were not released.

