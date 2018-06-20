Meat supplier responds after ICE arrests workers at Ohio facilit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Meat supplier responds after ICE arrests workers at Ohio facilities

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
ICE raids were conducted at several Northeast Ohio meat-supplier locations on Tuesday afternoon (Source: Department of Homeland Security) ICE raids were conducted at several Northeast Ohio meat-supplier locations on Tuesday afternoon (Source: Department of Homeland Security)
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) -

Federal agents raided the family-owned meat supplier Fresh Mark at facilities in Massillon, Canton, and Salem on Tuesday. More than 140 arrests were reportedly made during the round-up of illegal immigrants.

The majority of the workers who were arrested by ICE and Homeland Security agents are from Guatemala and are suspected of using stolen identification to gain employment in Northeast Ohio.

"We can confirm representatives from Homeland Security Investigations were onsite in our Massillon, Canton and Salem facilities this afternoon," the company said in a statement provided to Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday. "Fresh Mark was the first company in Ohio to partner with Immigration & Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) in the voluntary IMAGE program."

The IMAGE program, or ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers, ensures a lawful workplace.

Fresh Mark, Inc. supplies meats used at several professional baseball team stadiums, including the Cleveland Indians, and Wendy's fast-food restaurants.

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

Raids have escalated across Ohio and throughout the United State since President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy went into effect. More than 100 workers were arrested recently at a Sandusky-area gardening center.

Sen. Sherrod Brown responds: "My first concern is for the children who were separated from their families by the raid"

The illegal immigrants are expected to be deported in the coming days.

