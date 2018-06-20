Barn fire kills 5,000 pigs

A massive barn fire killed about 5,000 pigs in central Ohio Tuesday. (Photo: YouTube)

A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Straathoff Swine Farm in Wayne Township about 45 miles southwest of Columbus.

The fire spread quickly, causing heavy smoke and intense heat, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

One firefighter injured his arm at the scene.

He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Officials say the fire has completely destroyed two barns at the farm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

