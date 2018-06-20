VIDEO: Burglar breaks in, slithers across floor of TX store

The owners of a Houston smoke shop are looking for a burglar with a snaky MO. (Source: KTRK/Billy Cosgrove via CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A burglar literally slithered into a smoke shop in Houston.

He broke into the store by crawling on the floor to avoid setting off motion detectors. But he was still caught on security cameras, slithering in and breathing heavily.

Billy Cosgrove, co-owner of the Smoking Glass lounge, said the thief knew what he was doing when he broke in over the weekend.

The man entered through the only window that didn't have bars, something Cosgrove has since corrected.

"They pretty much took a screw driver and punched through it," Cosgrove said.

The man avoided motion detectors by staying low.

"I've never seen anybody crawl on video like that to evade our security that we have set up," Cosgrove said. "I was shocked, actually."

Cosgrove said the burglar came back 20 minutes later, eventually taking nearly $1,000 in cash and merchandise. He also caused more than $700 in damage.

"He was obviously trying to get everything he possible can," Cosgrove said.

Along with posting wanted posters out front, store owners are also blasting the thief's picture online, hoping someone will turn him in – since they don't want to see him slithering through more surveillance footage anytime soon.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.