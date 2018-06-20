House fire closes U.S. 421 in Ripley County

A house fire with a reported injury has U.S. 421 shut down near West County Road, according to Ripley County dispatchers.

Crews were called to the blaze about 4:45 a.m., he said.

At least five fire agencies are on scene, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal is responding.

Dispatchers declined to release more information, but there are other reports one person was taken to a hospital with an injury.

