Teen presumed dead at crime scene in Chicago, covered with sheet, dies several hours later

The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.

The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.

Emergency workers thought one of the wounded victims was dead, so he was covered with a sheet. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Emergency workers thought one of the wounded victims was dead, so he was covered with a sheet. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Paramedics covered one victim with a sheet after presuming him dead only to have onlookers point out he was actually still alive. He died later at the hospital. (Source: WLS/CNN)

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - There are many questions in after a Monday shooting claimed the lives of two people.

Erin Carey, 17, was one of two people killed as a result of an early morning shooting that left four others wounded Monday.

While police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting itself, and believe, based on surveillance video of the incident that Carey may have been directly involved in the shooting, there is a parallel investigation going on.

Carey, who was twice shot in the head, was covered with a sheet where he remained on the street, still breathing, for an extended period until bystanders started shouting for the attention of first responders on the scene.

"The subject is a male, male black, at 1304 W. 13th Street. He is responsive, he just moved on the camera, moved his head from side to side and his arms, so he is not dead," the dispatcher said.

Journalists on the scene say Carey was covered for at least 15 minutes before paramedics began performing CPR.

He was taken to the hospital where he died nearly a day later.

A spokesperson for the fire department acknowledged mistakes were made, saying that while the initial triage determined Carey was mortally wounded and could not possibly be saved, he was not dead.

Fire department procedure dictates he should have been taken to the hospital, albeit after those who could be treated and saved.

Who covered him with the sheet and why remains under investigation.

"I asked myself this morning. I was like, 'Man, what went wrong?'" said Andrew Cooper, a friend of Carey's.

Carey was also a recent graduate of Evanston Township High School, where he played football.

For those who loved Carey and knew him from his days with the Chicago Jokers youth football team, the whole thing is just hard to come to terms with.

"I'm heartbroken because this was a player I personally knew, a player that I had to pick up and bring to practice," coach Eric McClendon said.

"About a week ago, we were talking about how he wanted to play a last game of football with all of his former teammates and getting together and doing that and just having fun," Cooper said.

Copyright 2018 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.