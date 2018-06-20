VA man reaches finals in toilet paper wedding dress contest

A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."Full Story >
A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."Full Story >
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
The U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council, which Ambassador Nikki Haley calls an organization "not worthy of its name."Full Story >
The U.S. is leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council, which Ambassador Nikki Haley calls an organization "not worthy of its name."Full Story >
Wedding gowns can cost thousands of dollars. This one is more like hundreds of rolls.Full Story >
Wedding gowns can cost thousands of dollars. This one is more like hundreds of rolls.Full Story >
Trump sees his immigration policy as a winner with voters ahead of midterm elections in spite of controversy over separating children and parents.Full Story >
Trump sees his immigration policy as a winner with voters ahead of midterm elections in spite of controversy over separating children and parents.Full Story >