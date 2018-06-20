VA man reaches finals in toilet paper wedding dress contest

Wedding gowns can cost thousands of dollars. This one is more like hundreds of rolls. (Source: WTKR/Mark Biscocho/Roy Cruz via CNN)

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR/CNN) – A bride usually dons something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day. But what about something disposable?

One Virginia man has created haute couture from an unlikely source.

With a lot of hard work, determination and patience, Roy Cruz transformed roll upon roll of toilet paper into an elegant wedding dress.

"It's a lot of planning, a lot of preparations, a lot of trial and error," Cruz said.

This is Cruz's fifth year entering a 14-year-old contest that invites designers to create exquisite wedding gowns out of toilet paper.

This year, Cruz had extra time to devote after being laid off from his job as a florist.

"When I was in the Philippines, I used to make gowns made up of shells, corn, dry flower," Cruz said. "I really love doing designing. I really love doing creations. And I love making flowers."

But that love was halted last year when Cruz's mom was admitted into the hospital in April, a month after he started making plans for his gown.

"We always go to the hospital, and Mom is dying. So, I need to stop doing this because, you know, the feelings, the emotions, the heartache," Cruz said.

Thanks to his nephew, Cruz picked up where he left off.

But a week after his mom's funeral, Cruz's nephew died in a car crash.

"My nephew and my mother, they are my inspiration for my last gown," Cruz said.

And this year, Cruz feels at peace as he twists, rolls and glues toilet paper flowers to his designs.

"I know she's happy wherever she is now. She's looking down on me," Cruz said.

On June 20, people will be looking up to Cruz's design when it's modeled on the runway at the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal boutique in New York City.

His designs have made the top 10 before, but Cruz is hoping this year's design takes the cake.

Copyright 2018 WTKR via CNN. All rights reserved.