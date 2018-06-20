Semi crash closes U.S. 50, medical helicopter responds

A semi crash has shut down U.S. 50 near Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. (Photo: ISP)

U.S.. 50 is shut down just west of U.S. 421 near Versailles due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Indiana State Police.

At least one injury was reported, and a medical helicopter is on scene.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

US 50 is currently closed just west of US 421 near Versailles due to an overturned semi off the roadway. Aircare is on scene. pic.twitter.com/eCJTfx5qRT — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 20, 2018

