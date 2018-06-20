Trial to resume for driver charged in crash that killed 5

Testimony will resume Wednesday in the Kenton County murder trial of a driver charged with killing a family of five in a head-on collision last year.

Daniel Greis is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. He faces five counts of murder.

In opening arguments Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense laid out their strategies.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Maria Schletker told jurors the 57-year-old Independence man was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when his vehicle slammed into another one on Staffordsburg Road on Oct. 26, according to our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

An investigation determined Greis was driving 96 mph with the accelerator to the floor, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

The speed limit is 55 mph on Staffordsburg Road.

The crash killed Samantha Malohn, 27, Rodney Pollitt, 26, and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie, 6.

Greis’ attorney, Stacey Graus, said he smoked marijuana 9 hours before the crash and also drank a double bourbon a couple hours before it as he golfed, the Enquirer reports.

But, Graus said, neither impaired Greis' driving.

Road rage is to blame for the accident, he said.

Graus said another driver was acting aggressive behind the wheel and refused to let Greis pass or fall back behind him, leaving Greis and his SUV in "no man's land" on the rural road, according to the Enquirer.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

