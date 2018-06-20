Chick-fil-A employee chases down customer to deliver missing sandwich

Jared Wilson dashed through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and across a road to deliver the order. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

(RNN) – Chick-fil-A is all about customer service.

Bryan Ware caught 19-year-old Jared Wilson running to catch a customer who had left with an incomplete order from the chain’s Westchester Commons location in Midlothian, VA.

Ware posted a video of the chicken run to his Facebook account.

“Not sure who this kid is (but) this is why people love Chick-fil-A,” Ware said. “Not only do you care about your food you’re willing to chase a customer down if they forgot something! Great Job!”

The case took Wilson through the restaurant's parking lot and across a street.

