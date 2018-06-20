I-75 south closed after semi carrying beer catches fire

KSP says I-75 south near Crittenden is shutdown after a semi carrying beer caught fire. There's no timetable for when the road will reopen. (Credit: KSP Trooper Loudermilk)

Interstate 75 south is shutdown in Northern Kentucky due to a Tractor Trailer fire, Grant County Sheriff Chuck Dills.

The sheriff said the fire is located near mile marker 161 and no injuries have been reported.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk said Dry Ridge, Crittenden, and Williamstown Fire Departments are all on the scene working to put the fire out.

Dry Ridge Fire, Crittenden Fire and Williamstown Fire working hard put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/ntRT4UOoMP — Trooper Loudermilk (KSP) (@TprLoudermilk) June 20, 2018

Dispatchers confirmed the truck was carrying beer.

I-75 will be shut down temporarily at the 161 mike marker south bound for a semi fire. Please take precaution and use an alternate route until it is clear. — Trooper Loudermilk (KSP) (@TprLoudermilk) June 20, 2018

No word of what caused the fire or when the interstate will reopen.

