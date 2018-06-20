I-75 south closed after semi carrying beer catches fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

I-75 south closed after semi carrying beer catches fire

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
KSP says I-75 south near Crittenden is shutdown after a semi carrying beer caught fire. There's no timetable for when the road will reopen. (Credit: KSP Trooper Loudermilk) KSP says I-75 south near Crittenden is shutdown after a semi carrying beer caught fire. There's no timetable for when the road will reopen. (Credit: KSP Trooper Loudermilk)
CRITTENDEN, KY (FOX19) -

Interstate 75 south is shutdown in Northern Kentucky due to a Tractor Trailer fire, Grant County Sheriff Chuck Dills.

The sheriff said the fire is located near mile marker 161 and no injuries have been reported.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk said Dry Ridge, Crittenden, and Williamstown Fire Departments are all on the scene working to put the fire out.

Dispatchers confirmed the truck was carrying beer.

No word of what caused the fire or when the interstate will reopen.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

