Homeland Security drafts plan to end family separation

A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportFull Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportFull Story >
Interstate 75 south is shutdown in Northern Kentucky due to a Tractor Trailer fire, Grant County Sheriff Chuck Dills.Full Story >
Interstate 75 south is shutdown in Northern Kentucky due to a Tractor Trailer fire, Grant County Sheriff Chuck Dills.Full Story >
A Cincinnati Reds player hit a home run "close enough" to the Toyota sign in Great American Ball Park -- so someone won a truck.Full Story >
A Cincinnati Reds player hit a home run "close enough" to the Toyota sign in Great American Ball Park -- so someone won a truck.Full Story >
A house fire with a reported injury has U.S. 421 shut down near West County Road, according to Ripley County dispatchers.Full Story >
A house fire with a reported injury has U.S. 421 shut down near West County Road, according to Ripley County dispatchers.Full Story >
U.S.. 50 is shut down just west of U.S. 421 near Versailles due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
U.S.. 50 is shut down just west of U.S. 421 near Versailles due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasFull Story >
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasFull Story >
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderFull Story >
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderFull Story >
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformFull Story >
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformFull Story >
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackFull Story >
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackFull Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >