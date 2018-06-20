Pro wrestler Big Van Vader dies at 63

Big Van Vader was a pro wrestling star in the U.S. and Japan. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – WWE/WCW wrestling star Big Van Vader has died at age 63, according to his family.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm,” a tweet on the Big Van Vader account said.

“Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time.”

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Vader was a cultural phenomenon on both sides of the Pacific, scoring huge fan bases in the United States and Japan.

He performed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), which later became the WWE, and All Japan Pro Wrestling during the 1990s and 2000s.

White won multiple championship belts during his career. By many, he’s considered one of the greatest super heavyweight wrestlers of all time.

At the height of his popularity in the 1990s, White appeared on "Boy Meets World" as the father of one of the characters on the sitcom.

White began his professional sports career in the NFL, playing for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. He retired at the end of the 1986 season after eight years in the league, due to a ruptured kneecap.

His retirement eventually led to his career in pro wrestling. It came after someone spotted him in a gym and suggested he take up the sport.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.