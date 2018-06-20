Juvenile arrested as fourth suspect in connection to cancer patient's murder

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County (Credit: Covington Police)

Covington police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the death of a woman found dead in the woods last week.

The suspect, a juvenile, is facing charges of complicity to robbery and complicity to murder.

Denita “Marci” Satchwell, 58, was a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and in “frail and in poor health,” documents show.

Satchwell was reported missing a little over a week ago. Her body was found Friday in the woods of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

The cause of her death is not known.

According to police, Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.

Police called Satchwell an “easy target” for the robbery because she had a large number of painkillers in her Covington residence.

Covington Police discovered that Jones and an underage accomplice planned and carried out the robbery at Satchwell’s house, which “resulted in the death of the victim,” court documents show.

They are both charged with murder, attempted robbery and tampering with evidence.

A third suspect, Braedon Reaves, 18, is charged with facilitation to homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

