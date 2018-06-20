Police looking to identify Newport bank robbery suspect - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police looking to identify Newport bank robbery suspect

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Newport police are looking for a suspect they say robbed the bank inside a Newport Kroger Wednesday afternoon (Newport Police) Newport police are looking for a suspect they say robbed the bank inside a Newport Kroger Wednesday afternoon (Newport Police)
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Newport police say they are looking for a person who robbed a bank inside of the Newport Kroger Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at at the Kroger Marketplace at the Newport Pavilion at 130 Pavilion Parkway around 11:52 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a man and releases security footage from the time of the robbery.

There's no word on if he got away with money. There is also no word on any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport police.

