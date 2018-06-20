Ohio high court strikes order blocking traffic camera law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Supreme Court has ruled in a Toledo case that a trial court couldn't block implementation of a 2015 state law deducting funding to local governments using traffic cameras to collect fines.
The high court's unanimous ruling Wednesday said lower courts couldn't block the law because no lawsuit has challenged its constitutionality, no court has found it unconstitutional and courts can't prevent the Legislature from enacting laws.
Wednesday's ruling dissolved lower court orders that found Ohio in contempt and blocked enforcement of the law. The high court sided with Ohio's argument that a separate lawsuit challenging the law should have been filed.
Toledo argued earlier court orders prohibiting anti-camera laws should have applied to the 2015 law.
The city's attorney says it will file a lawsuit challenging the law's constitutionality.
