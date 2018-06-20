Kate Spade foundation to donate $1 million for suicide preventio - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kate Spade foundation to donate $1 million for suicide prevention

The Kate Spade donations will support suicide prevention. (Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, file) The Kate Spade donations will support suicide prevention. (Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, file)

(RNN) – Two weeks after her death, the Kate Spade New York Foundation said it will donate more than $1 million for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The first $250,000 will go to the Crisis Text Line, a free, 24-hour confidential text message service for people in crisis.

“From June 20 through June 29, 2018, the Kate Spade New York Foundation will also match public donations made to the Crisis Text Line, up to the amount of $100,000,” a post to the company’s Facebook page said.

“We're honored to be working with the Kate Spade New York Foundation to support texters who are in crisis,” Crisis Text Line said on its website. “Together, we'll save lives by supporting people with free, 24/7, confidential crisis counseling, all via text.”

Spade killed herself on June 5. The 55-year-old’s body was found by her housekeeper in her Manhattan apartment.

Spade rose to prominence in fashion starting with her line of handbags in the 1990s, starting a company along with husband Andy Spade. The company later expanded to sell clothing, accessories and household items.

The couple sold a majority stake in their company to Neiman Marcus in 1999, and the remaining shares in 2006 for a combined $93 million.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly