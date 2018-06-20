Judge declares Kentucky's pension overhaul bill unconstitutional

The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.Full Story >
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.Full Story >
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.Full Story >
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.Full Story >
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
A missing Montgomery 18-year-old who was found murdered in Butler County was pregnant, according to her ex-boyfriend’s arrest documents.Full Story >
A missing Montgomery 18-year-old who was found murdered in Butler County was pregnant, according to her ex-boyfriend’s arrest documents.Full Story >