Judge declares Kentucky's pension overhaul bill unconstitutional

A Kentucky judge struck down the public pension overhaul law that angered thousands of teachers, calling it unconstitutional, court documents say.

In April, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 151 into law. The bill would drastically change teacher's pension plans leading to retirement.

MORE: Kentucky educators call for action amid pension woes, budget veto

According to the judge's order Wednesday, the original draft of the pension overhaul bill proposed cuts to annual cost of living adjustments, moved new hires into a hybrid cash balance plan, and capped the amount of sick leave that could be used in the calculation of benefits, among other things.

After mass protest from teachers, public employees, and citizens, the bill was referred back to the committed and no vote was taken, said court documents.

In late March, court documents say the Committee on State Government met to discuss what it referred to as 'an act' about the local provision of wastewater services.

Court documents say every word was removed from the original "sewage bill" and added 291 pages of legislation that made changes to the retirement plans of hundreds of thousands of current and future public employees.

Many of the proposals from the original pension overhaul bill were included in the "sewage bill" now called SB 151, said court documents.

The new SB 151, according to court documents, eliminated some of the changes affecting current employees, mostly targeting new employees.

MORE: Educator: Pension bill signing could lead to 'mass exit' of teachers from Ky.

Under the law signed by Governor Bevin, teachers hired after July 1 would have seen the biggest changes. They would have been part of a 401k-style plan. New teachers would have needed to contribute 9 percent of their salaries toward the plan, with an additional 6 percent of payroll coming from the state and 2 percent from the local school district.

Wednesday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip J. Shepherd found that the bill was unconstitutional.

Under the judge's ruling, the pension overhaul bill is void because the General Assembly violated the Kentucky Constitution, specifically, the three-reading requirement, and the majority-vote requirement.

In a press conference Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear addressed the judge's ruling that the bill was unconstitutional.

Beshear said the original "sewage bill" was read the proper three times before legislators, but after the changes regarding public employees were added, it wasn't read once.

MORE: Bevin: 'Not my intent to hurt anyone'; Teachers plan 'Black Out"

Kentucky's Attorney General said that Senate Bill 362, a bill dealing with funding for public education which was passed by legislators after a veto by Gov. Bevin, was not and will not be challenged. That bill, Beshear said, will become law.

You can watch the full the press conference below from the Attorney General's YouTube page:

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.