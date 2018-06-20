Judge strikes down Gov. Matt Bevin's pension overhaul bill

A Kentucky judge struck down the public pension overhaul law that angered thousands of teachers, says the Associate Press.

In April, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 151 into law. The bill would drastically change teacher's pension plans leading to retirement.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is holding a press conference Wednesday to address Judge Shepherd's decision on SB 151.

Under the new law, teachers hired after July 1 would see the biggest changes. They must be a part of a 401k-style plan. New teachers will need to contribute 9 percent of their salaries toward the plan, with an additional 6 percent of payroll coming from the state and 2 percent from the local school district.



