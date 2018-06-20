Kentucky judge strikes down new pension overhaul law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has struck down a new public pension overhaul law that angered thousands of teachers who marched on the state Capitol and closed dozens of school districts in protest.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Wednesday that the process the Republican-led legislature used to enact the law violated the state Constitution. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who sued to block the bill, says the decision is a "win for open, honest government."

Beshear says the ruling voids the law in its entirety.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who signed the bill earlier this year, did not immediately comment on the ruling.

The law made changes to Kentucky's woefully underfunded public retirement systems. It also changed how current teachers can use their sick days to calculate their retirement benefits.

