Man wanted for questioning in connection to break-ins in Adams, Brown counties

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins in Brown and Adams counties.

Anthony "Popeye" Ward also has felony warrants through Brown County, police said.

He has a very distinct facial tattoo.

According to police, Dottie Worthington is said to be with Ward and are driving a Black Chevy Cruz.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriffs Office at 937-378-4435 or the Adams County Sheriffs Office at 937-544-2314.

