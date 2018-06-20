Man wanted for questioning in connection to break-ins in Adams, - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man wanted for questioning in connection to break-ins in Adams, Brown counties

Anthony "Popeye" Ward (Adams County Sheriff's Office) Anthony "Popeye" Ward (Adams County Sheriff's Office)
ADAMS COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins in Brown and Adams counties.

Anthony "Popeye" Ward also has felony warrants through Brown County, police said.

He has a very distinct facial tattoo.

According to police, Dottie Worthington is said to be with Ward and are driving a Black Chevy Cruz.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriffs Office at 937-378-4435 or the Adams County Sheriffs Office at 937-544-2314.

