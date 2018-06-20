Pilot was awake for 17 hours prior to deadly Lake Erie crash in - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pilot was awake for 17 hours prior to deadly Lake Erie crash in 2016

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sue, Jack, Andrew and John Fleming. (Source: Facebook) Sue, Jack, Andrew and John Fleming. (Source: Facebook)
Brian and Megan Casey (Souce: Facebook) Brian and Megan Casey (Souce: Facebook)
Plane nose pulled from Lake Erie (Source city of Cleveland) Plane nose pulled from Lake Erie (Source city of Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The National Transportation Safety Board Wednesday released its accident report detailing the events that led up to the Lake Erie plane crash, which killed six people in December 2016.

The report noted the pilot, John Fleming, had been awake for 17 hours at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred within one minute of take-off after Fleming was unable to maintain altitude and plummeted into the icy waters.

Fleming was on board with his wife Suzanne, and sons Jack, 15 and Andrew, 14, and two family friends, Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter Megan.

The two families had flown up from the Columbus area to go to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, after the game, at just before 11 p.m., the plane took off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

The frigid Lake Erie waters, and poor weather, made search and recovery efforts difficult for responders who spent days in the water trying to find any sign of the plane, or the passengers.

A leg and torso from the victims was recovered from the lake near Pennsylvania in September 2017.

Refer below for the full NTSB report:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

