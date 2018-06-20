NTSB says plane gave several warnings before crash into lake

CLEVELAND (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a report saying the plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland killing all six people onboard issued multiple warnings about the aircraft's altitude.
The plane piloted by Columbus beverage executive John Fleming crashed in December 2016 shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport near downtown Cleveland.
Fleming's wife, two teenage sons and two family friends were also on the plane during a planned return flight to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.
The NTSB report issued Wednesday said the plane's enhanced ground proximity warning system gave numerous alerts to pull up followed by a warning that the plane was traveling too fast.
NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says an official report about what caused the crash will be issued at a later date.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Wednesday afternoon water main break impacted traffic near the Tri-County Mall.Full Story >
A Wednesday afternoon water main break impacted traffic near the Tri-County Mall.Full Story >
Many passengers were planning to go onto Europe after visiting Iceland, including Margaret Monto of Springboro.Full Story >
Many passengers were planning to go onto Europe after visiting Iceland, including Margaret Monto of Springboro.Full Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportFull Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International AirportFull Story >
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.Full Story >
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins in Brown and Adams counties.Full Story >
Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins in Brown and Adams counties.Full Story >