Former Kentucky teacher accused of theft

UNION, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky high school teacher is accused of taking money from a student group.

News outlets report 37-year-old Bryan Bentley faces two counts of grand theft in an indictment and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Bentley worked at Ryle High School in Union. Boone County school officials said in a statement Tuesday that he is no longer with the schools.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office in Ohio said investigators believe Bentley took $52,000 from the Kentucky chapter of Future Business Leaders of America. Bentley had been the organization's treasurer. Deputies said he also cashed more than $50,000 in checks on a closed account linked to Ryle High School.

Bentley's employment with Ryle was terminated before the Ohio investigation.

No phone listing was available for Bentley.

