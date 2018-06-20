WOW air delay turned European vacation into 'ridiculous nightmare,' woman says

WOW air passengers scramble after their plane was delayed more than 12 hours at CVG Tuesday. (Provided to FOX19 NOW)

A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Flight # 144 was scheduled to depart with 191 passengers for Iceland just before 1 a.m., an airport spokeswoman confirmed. But the plane stayed put due to "unforeseen issues regarding delivering all relevant papers to U.S. Customs and Border Protection," company officials wrote in a prepared statement.

"Despite best endeavors to solve the problem, WOW air was unable to resubmit the necessary papers before the operating crew’s legal operating hours had elapsed."

By 5 a.m., frustrated WOW air passengers were calling the FOX19 NOW newsroom desperate for help. They said they were being forced to wait on the plane or in an area referred to as "The Bridge" between the plane and terminal.

They said they were not permitted to go into the terminal and were instructed to only use the restroom facilities on the plane.

Temperatures overnight were unseasonably warm and muggy and in the upper 70s.

FOX19 reached out to the airline and CVG representatives. Shortly after, passengers were told the flight was rescheduled to leave at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Passengers have been given meal vouchers at the airport and offered hotel accommodation," reads WOW air's statement.

"All passengers have been updated about their flight and options available to them. Passengers have been given the option to cancel their travels for a full refund of the flight or change to another date or destination.

"WOW air apologizes for the inconvenience this caused and is now working hard to accommodate all affected passengers."

Many passengers were planning to go onto Europe after visiting Iceland, including Margaret Monto of Springboro. She says she is experiencing a "ridiculous nightmare" after the delay, including lost luggage as well as a loss of hotel and train expenses.

She took time from her stay in Belgium on Wednesday to chat with the Rob Williams Anytime podcast:

WOW air began low-cost service from CVG to Iceland and Europe last month, luring travelers with prices of $99 to Iceland.

Flights to European destinations such as Paris and Dublin cost about $149 each way.

The airline keeps ticket costs low by charging for a plethora of extras. Passengers pay more for carry-on luggage, extra leg room, food and drinks.

