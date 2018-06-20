WOW air delay turned European vacation into 'ridiculous nightmare,' woman says

It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.Full Story >
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.Full Story >
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.Full Story >
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.Full Story >
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.Full Story >
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.Full Story >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.Full Story >