Barbershop Harmony Society allows women to join

For the first time in its 80-year history, the barbershop group will include women. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – It’s been all boys for the last 80 years, now the Barbershop Harmony Society is opening up to women.

“Effective immediately, membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society is open to EVERYONE,” the group’s website said.

“Everyone means EVERYONE – people of every age, of every background, every gender identity, every race, every sexual orientation, every political opinion or spiritual belief. Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in our family.”

The BHS said each chapter has the freedom to chart its own course (or is that chorus?)

“Your chapter can choose to stay exactly the same as you are today. Your chapter might choose to add a mixed chorus, or a new, distinct women’s chorus,” the society said.

“New chapters might form — male, female, or mixed. This is about adding, not subtracting. More people, sharing more harmony, and more joy, in more ways.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.