UPDATE: Suspect killed in shootout with officers in Parma

A Parma Heights police officer and suspect were shot during a routine traffic stop Wednesday. (Source: WOIO)

A Parma Heights detective was shot Wednesday evening during a routine traffic stop, and was taken to MetroHealth hospital.

Parma Police report the shooting unfolded at 5:30 p.m. near Stumph and Huffman Roads on the border of Parma and Parma Heights, and involved officers from both departments.

Police say the driver shot the Parma Heights detective, and in turn, the detective and a Parma patrolman shot at the driver.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at Parma General Hospital from his injuries that were sustained in the shootout.

The detective was hit in the leg, and is stable.

The patrolman suffered injuries and is being treated at Southwest General Hospital.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will handle the investigation.

Police from each department held a press conference at the Parma Justice Center Wednesday night, and offered the latest updates:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.