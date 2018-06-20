Water main break near Tri-County Mall sends wall of water shooti - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Water main break near Tri-County Mall sends wall of water shooting into the air

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Water main break seen Wednesday near Tri-County Mall (Source: Luke Williams) Water main break seen Wednesday near Tri-County Mall (Source: Luke Williams)
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A Wednesday afternoon water main break impacted traffic near the Tri-County Mall.

It happened near 11449 Princeton Pike.

Water was seen shooting high into the air by several witnesses.

FOX19 will update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly