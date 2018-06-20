Man with felony warrants wanted for questioning, deputies say

Adams County deputies are asking people to be on the lookout for a man with felony warrants through Brown County -- he is wanted for questioning in several breaking and entering cases. (Source: Adams County)

Anthony "Popeye" Ward may be with Dottie Worthington driving a Black Chevy Cruz, authorities say.

Anyone that knows there location contact the Brown County Sheriffs Office 937-378-4435 or the Adams County Sheriffs Office at 937-544-2314.

