Demolition begins on building once known as 'St. Rita Haunted House'

Demolition started Wednesday on the red brick house on the hill -- visible from Interstate 75 near Glendale Milford Road. For almost 40 years, the Haunted House entertained people across Greater Cincinnati, and before that it was a boys' dorm.

St. Rita School for the Deaf says the building hasn't been in use since 2015 and it needed more repairs than the school could afford.

Some of the bricks will be kept and will be available for purchase as part of a fundraiser for the school.

