9-year-old Cleveland girl dies in drive-by crossfire; persons of - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

9-year-old Cleveland girl dies in drive-by crossfire; persons of interest sought (photos)

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cleveland Police are seeking these persons of interest in connection to the deadly child shooting. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police are seeking these persons of interest in connection to the deadly child shooting. (Source: Cleveland Police)
The 9-year-old was rushed to University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. (Source: WOIO) The 9-year-old was rushed to University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 9-year-old girl is dead after suffering a gunshot to the head on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening.

Cleveland Police report she was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at Lee Road and Harvard Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.

According to Cleveland Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones, the girl was hit as two groups of suspects exchanged gunfire. One group of shooters was located in a passing car, while the others group was walking on foot.

Officers are seeking these persons of interest in connection with the homicide:

Police also suspect this car may have been used during the crime:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals or vehicle seen in the photos is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234

No arrests have been announced.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Semi crash turns SB I-75 into parking lot

    Semi crash turns SB I-75 into parking lot

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:48:49 GMT
    Traffic is backed up for miles on SB I-75 at Galbraith Road. Pictured is the back up at the Lockland Split. (www.ohgo.com)Traffic is backed up for miles on SB I-75 at Galbraith Road. Pictured is the back up at the Lockland Split. (www.ohgo.com)

    Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

    Full Story >

    Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

    Full Story >

  • Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

    Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:11:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:43:51 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.Full Story >
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.Full Story >

  • Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Trump's immigration order sparks confusion, deep concern

    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 07:42:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:43:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...Full Story >
    President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly