9-year-old Cleveland girl dies in drive-by crossfire; persons of interest sought (photos)

The 9-year-old was rushed to University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are seeking these persons of interest in connection to the deadly child shooting. (Source: Cleveland Police)

A 9-year-old girl is dead after suffering a gunshot to the head on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening.

Cleveland Police report she was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at Lee Road and Harvard Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.

According to Cleveland Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones, the girl was hit as two groups of suspects exchanged gunfire. One group of shooters was located in a passing car, while the others group was walking on foot.

Officers are seeking these persons of interest in connection with the homicide:

Police also suspect this car may have been used during the crime:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals or vehicle seen in the photos is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234

No arrests have been announced.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

