Layoffs coming to Fifth Third Bank

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.Full Story >
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.Full Story >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.Full Story >
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.Full Story >
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.Full Story >
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.Full Story >
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.Full Story >