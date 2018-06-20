Police officer shot during routine traffic stop

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - A police officer has been shot during a traffic stop in Ohio.
Authorities say the Parma Heights detective was shot in the leg while assisting in a routine traffic stop in the city near Cleveland around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the detective and a Parma police officer returned fire, striking the driver.
Both the driver and the police detective have been hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
