Civil War-era diary found at Ohio school, historian discovers he's related to diarist

What started as an old book buried in a drawer is now being revealed as an incredible piece of history. A journal that dates back to the Civil War showed up inside a local school and is now being donated to an Anderson Township organization.

The journal was discovered in an office desk at Riverview East Academy in Cincinnati's East End this past week.

"Our staff secretary was cleaning the drawer," said Jason Dearwester, the school's assistant principal. "She noticed the diary in the very back of the drawer."

Dearwester started turning the pages of the weathered book and said it felt like he was like turning back in time.

"(There were) references to former President Abraham Lincoln, references to the surrender of General Lee. It's quite interesting," Dearwester said.

Dearwester and his wife were able to figure out that the book once belonged to John Hawkins. The diary indicates Hawkins wrote in it from September 1864 to August 1865, while he was a 16-year-old member of the Navy. In the journal, he documented his time in the Civil War.

"It kind of sends shivers down your spine," Dearwester said.

How the diary got to the school is unclear, but Dearwester suspects it may have once been on display at another building and was lost in the shuffle when schools were combined. Dearwester and his wife used social media as a tool to search for connections to the journal and ultimately made contact with Don Perry, who is part of the Anderson Township Historical Society.

Perry saw the diary for the first time Wednesday night.

"It's really a fantastic document," Perry said.

Hawkins' history has ties to Cherry Grove, Ohio. Perry said his research indicates that Hawkins and most of his family members lived in Anderson Township and are now buried in local cemeteries.

Perry also determined, through genealogy, that he is related to Hawkins. Hawkins, he said, is his second cousin fourth removed.

Perry said his connection to the 19th century military man who wrote the diary is distant, but delightful. That's why Dearwester is donating the diary to the Anderson Township Historical Society, where it can serve as both an educational tool and as memorabilia.

"We're going to cherish it and preserve it. That's the two most important things," Perry said.

In another crazy connection, Perry said he currently lives in a house that was built in 1838 by a member of the Hawkins family.

Dearwester did make digital copies of the diary. He gave one to the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County and kept another at the school for social studies teachers to use as part of the curriculum.

