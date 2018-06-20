Bill asking schools to teach cursive writing heads to Ohio Senate for vote

In a world of Snapchat and text messages, cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside -- until now. (Source: Pixabay)

In a world of Snapchat and text messages, cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside -- until now.

The Ohio House just passed a bill asking schools to start teaching students in kindergarten through fifth-grade cursive writing. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

The law would direct the state Board of Education to develop lesson plans for districts to use.

Schools have cut back on cursive to focus more on subjects on state tests.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.